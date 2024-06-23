 
Jonathan Majors praises Meagan Good with 'all my heart' at Unlocked Impact Awards

Jonathan Majors received a perseverance award at the 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on Friday

June 23, 2024

Jonathan Majors just praised his partner, Meagan Good at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.

On June 21, 2024, during his acceptance speech, the Creed star expressed his gratitude towards Will Smith, Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg, his mother and later, Good.

"Meagan, I love you with all my strength, with all my heart, I love you," Majors said at the Beverly Hilton Hotel at Friday’s ceremony.

"You done carried me so so so, so many nights," he added of the actress. "I love you. Through the fire," Majors added.

As he bagged the perseverance award that night, he also acknowledged the "mentorship, love and investment of so many people."

Further on, the Marvel actor also discussed in his speech the importance of having to "persevere through injustice," addressing the "sadness, hurt" and "surprise" he felt when he was arrested back in March 2023.

For the unversed, in December 2023, Jonathan Majors was taken to trial and then found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment after his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, alleged him of domestic violence.

The actor was sentenced to one year of an "in person batterers" intervention program in Los Angeles in April 2024, as per PEOPLE.

