 
Geo News

Tom Hanks refused to give up on addict son Chet Hanks: ‘He's proud of him'

Chet Hanks' sobriety journey was filled with support form dad Tom Hanks

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Chet Hanks' sobriety journey was filled with support form dad Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks never gave up on his son Chet Hanks during his battle with addiction and behavior problems.

Hanks’ 33-year-old son Chet began doing cocaine at the age of only 16, and had several stays at rehabs ever since.

“Tom never stopped trying to help Chet," a source told Star of the actor’s unwavering support for his son. "He’s very proud of him for taking control of his life and getting sober and, more importantly, staying sober."

"It was hard for the whole family, including Chet’s brothers and sister," the source added. "Chet's siblings were deeply affected by his addiction. Certainly, it caused resentment at times."

Chet overcame his addiction after welcoming daughter Michaiah in 2016. “I have a daughter and I’m not going to abandon my daughter,” he said.

Tom Hanks previously shared his approach to Chet’s problems with The New York Times, saying, “Somewhere along the line, I figured out, the only thing really, I think, eventually a parent can do is say, ‘I love you, there’s nothing you can do wrong, you cannot hurt my feelings, I hope you will forgive me on occasion, and what do you need me to do?”

Harry Styles allegedly delays Kit Kat payment, claims Comedian Joe Lycett
Harry Styles allegedly delays Kit Kat payment, claims Comedian Joe Lycett
Jeff Nichols, Michael Shannon clash over emotional 'The Bikeriders' scene
Jeff Nichols, Michael Shannon clash over emotional 'The Bikeriders' scene
Jonathan Majors praises Meagan Good with 'all my heart' at Unlocked Impact Awards
Jonathan Majors praises Meagan Good with 'all my heart' at Unlocked Impact Awards
Kim Kardashian gets unexpected marriage proposal at Summerfest concert
Kim Kardashian gets unexpected marriage proposal at Summerfest concert
Tom Brady's exes on the same page after brutal Netflix roast jokes
Tom Brady's exes on the same page after brutal Netflix roast jokes
Taylor Swift invites 'influential' Hayley Williams to perform at 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift invites 'influential' Hayley Williams to perform at 'Eras Tour'
Jennifer Lopez seeks privacy amid divorce rumours, Ben Affleck unfazed
Jennifer Lopez seeks privacy amid divorce rumours, Ben Affleck unfazed
Shania Twain picks new star for ‘That Don't Impress Me Much' lyrics
Shania Twain picks new star for ‘That Don't Impress Me Much' lyrics
Justin Timberlake trolled by Tiffany Haddish following arrest
Justin Timberlake trolled by Tiffany Haddish following arrest
Margot Robbie's new business is ‘easier' than film making: Deets here
Margot Robbie's new business is ‘easier' than film making: Deets here
Rihanna fears A$AP Rocky will get locked up: Source
Rihanna fears A$AP Rocky will get locked up: Source
Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert 'cant stand the sight of each other': Source
Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert 'cant stand the sight of each other': Source