Tom Hanks refused to give up on addict son Chet Hanks: ‘He's proud of him'

Chet Hanks' sobriety journey was filled with support form dad Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks never gave up on his son Chet Hanks during his battle with addiction and behavior problems.

Hanks’ 33-year-old son Chet began doing cocaine at the age of only 16, and had several stays at rehabs ever since.

“Tom never stopped trying to help Chet," a source told Star of the actor’s unwavering support for his son. "He’s very proud of him for taking control of his life and getting sober and, more importantly, staying sober."

"It was hard for the whole family, including Chet’s brothers and sister," the source added. "Chet's siblings were deeply affected by his addiction. Certainly, it caused resentment at times."

Chet overcame his addiction after welcoming daughter Michaiah in 2016. “I have a daughter and I’m not going to abandon my daughter,” he said.

Tom Hanks previously shared his approach to Chet’s problems with The New York Times, saying, “Somewhere along the line, I figured out, the only thing really, I think, eventually a parent can do is say, ‘I love you, there’s nothing you can do wrong, you cannot hurt my feelings, I hope you will forgive me on occasion, and what do you need me to do?”