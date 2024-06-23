Pregnant Hailey Bieber flaunts baby bump on date with Justin: See photo

Hailey Bieber recently flaunted her baby bump during a romantic date night with husband Justin Bieber.

As reported by Mirror, Hailey and Justin, who are expecting their first child together, enjoyed a date night in New York.

Mom-to-be Hailey turned heads in a stunning black lace jumpsuit that showcased her growing bump.

She paired it with sleek black stilettos and accessorized with a chic long leather coat, small sunglasses, and a delicate silver necklace.

Justin opted for a casual yet trendy ensemble, sporting oversized white shorts that revealed his red boxers, paired with a matching T-shirt and a cozy tan jumper.

The soon-to-be parents enjoyed quality time together ahead of their baby's arrival.

Previously, fans couldn't help but speculate about the baby's gender after Hailey posted a photo with a bright pink phone case on Instagram.

"Is it a girl with all this pink?" one commented, while another added, "It's a girllll"