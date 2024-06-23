 
Geo News

Kevin Costner balances Hollywood life and dad duties

The country star talked about driving his kids to school and sports practice

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Kevin Costner balances Hollywood life and dad duties

Despite being a Hollywood star, Kevin Costner is just like any other dad.

In an exclusive cover story of People magazine published on Saturday, June 22, the 69-year-old country star opened up about life with his seven children.

While emphasizing that he is just a normal dad like anybody he jokingly said to the outlet, "I'm an Uber guy, I'm not any different than anybody else!"

The Oscar winner revealed that he drives his three youngest kids 14-year-old Grace, 17-year-old Cayden, and 15-year-old Hyaes, to their friend’s houses, school, and sports practices.

During the interview he called his children ‘shooting stars’ and said, "My life is driving up and down the freeway just trying to get the children where they think they need to be... but that’s part of the job."

Moreover, Costner shared other family activities they do during leisure time, "They surf, and they dive, and we spear fish…We use every inch of the ocean and the property…It's a perfect place for us."

It is pertinent to mention that Costner shares his three youngest children with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

The Yellowstone actor also shares three more children with ex-wife Cindy Costner 40-year-old Annie, 36-year-old Joe, and 37-year-old Lily, as well as Liam. 26 with former girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

Shania Twain shares how childhood traumas influenced her hit tracks
Shania Twain shares how childhood traumas influenced her hit tracks
Salma Hayek poses with Nicola Coughlan at Taylor Swift Eras Tour in London
Salma Hayek poses with Nicola Coughlan at Taylor Swift Eras Tour in London
William Shatner's fitness routine for return of THIS iconic character revealed
William Shatner's fitness routine for return of THIS iconic character revealed
Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce exchange friendship bracelet with fan at 'Eras Tour'
Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce exchange friendship bracelet with fan at 'Eras Tour'
Pregnant Hailey Bieber flaunts baby bump on date with Justin: See photo
Pregnant Hailey Bieber flaunts baby bump on date with Justin: See photo
Robert Pattinson all praises for 'so cute' newborn daughter
Robert Pattinson all praises for 'so cute' newborn daughter
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal tie the knot after seven-year relationship
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal tie the knot after seven-year relationship
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber feel 'so proud' over son, Sasha
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber feel 'so proud' over son, Sasha
Tom Hanks refused to give up on addict son Chet Hanks: ‘He's proud of him'
Tom Hanks refused to give up on addict son Chet Hanks: ‘He's proud of him'
Harry Styles allegedly delays Kit Kat payment, claims Comedian Joe Lycett
Harry Styles allegedly delays Kit Kat payment, claims Comedian Joe Lycett
Jeff Nichols, Michael Shannon clash over emotional 'The Bikeriders' scene
Jeff Nichols, Michael Shannon clash over emotional 'The Bikeriders' scene
Jonathan Majors praises Meagan Good with 'all my heart' at Unlocked Impact Awards
Jonathan Majors praises Meagan Good with 'all my heart' at Unlocked Impact Awards