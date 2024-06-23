Kevin Costner balances Hollywood life and dad duties

Despite being a Hollywood star, Kevin Costner is just like any other dad.



In an exclusive cover story of People magazine published on Saturday, June 22, the 69-year-old country star opened up about life with his seven children.

While emphasizing that he is just a normal dad like anybody he jokingly said to the outlet, "I'm an Uber guy, I'm not any different than anybody else!"

The Oscar winner revealed that he drives his three youngest kids 14-year-old Grace, 17-year-old Cayden, and 15-year-old Hyaes, to their friend’s houses, school, and sports practices.

During the interview he called his children ‘shooting stars’ and said, "My life is driving up and down the freeway just trying to get the children where they think they need to be... but that’s part of the job."

Moreover, Costner shared other family activities they do during leisure time, "They surf, and they dive, and we spear fish…We use every inch of the ocean and the property…It's a perfect place for us."

It is pertinent to mention that Costner shares his three youngest children with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

The Yellowstone actor also shares three more children with ex-wife Cindy Costner 40-year-old Annie, 36-year-old Joe, and 37-year-old Lily, as well as Liam. 26 with former girlfriend Bridget Rooney.