Taylor Swift's mom reacts sweetly at 'Eras Tour' to THIS song

Taylor Swift performed in Wembley Stadium, London, for the second time, on June 22, 2024, as a part of her 'Eras Tour'

June 24, 2024

Taylor Swift and Andrea Swift just displayed their mother-daughter bond once again, at the second London show for the Eras Tour.

At Wembley Stadium, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Swift sang her The Tortured Poets Department track, thanK you aIMee, live for the first time as a medley with her Speak Now hit, Mean.

As the 34-year-old performed the TTPD song, her mom, Andrea, could be seen reacting to the verses that mention her.

Addressing the aforementioned song, that contains lyrics about Swift's feud with Kim Kardashian, the Blank Space singer sang, “Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman, but she used to say she wished that you were dead.”

As the 14-time Grammy winner delivered the line a fan recorded video, turned the camera to Swift’s mom, to capture her sweet reaction.

In the video, the audience starts applauding Andrea after the “saintly woman” phrase while she responded by waving enthusiastically from the tent.

Additionally, another clip from Saturday night shared by Swift fan account shows the pop star’s mother arriving and becoming sentimental over her daughter’s fans cheering for her.

