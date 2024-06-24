Ben Affleck sends mixed signals to Jennifer Lopez amid marital woes?

June 24, 2024
Ben Affleck is once again sending mixed signals to Jennifer Lopez after gushing about her fame.
Ben, who is reportedly going through a marital crisis with the hitmaker, recently appeared on Kevin Hart’s interview show on Peacock.
Describing how J Lo’s fans react strongly to her presence, the Batman actor shared one of the many times they had been mobbed by fans and paparazzi.
“We went somewhere with [Lopez] — I can’t remember because she’s so famous, and she created this — people love her, and she really represents something important to people. [To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they're like ‘AAAHHHH! J-LO!’ It’s amazing, you know what I mean?” Ben recounted.
He added, “I think it was when we rolled through Times Square. We get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, ‘F--- it, babe, we’re going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.’ [Lopez] was like, ‘Alright,’ she didn’t say s---. We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s--- was like f------’ bananas.”
Shortly after the episode premiered, Ben stepped out with his 18-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.
Taking to the streets of Los Angeles, Ben wore a white shirt under a flannel to grab a bite at the Tasty Noodle House, and completed his look with jeans, however, his wedding ring was nowhere to be found.