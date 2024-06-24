 
Khloé Kardashian defends daughter True's dance recital makeup choice

Khloé Kardashian praised by fans for clarification on True's dance recital makeup

June 24, 2024

Khloé Kardashian recently celebrated dance recitals of her six-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

On Sunday, Khloé took to Instagram sharing photos and videos of True along with her cousins Dream Kardashian and Chicago West in their performance outfits.

"My girls had their dance recital yesterday! Year 3 done I can’t believe they already have done three years of dance. Life is moving quickly," she wrote in caption.

Khloé added, "They did two dances this year—Ballet and hip-hop. I am so so proud of them! They were absolutely perfect."

The photos, featuring True, Dream and Chicago along with their other dance-mates showcased them in heavy makeup, which garnered criticism from fans, as one commented, "such strong make-up for children."

However, Khloé made sure to clarify further in the caption, "Obviously none of our girls wear makeup like this regularly. This was for the recital only."

"They are beautiful just as they are. Yesterday was super special," the Good American founder added.

One commenter noted the necessity of Khloé's clarification, stating, "It's sad you even have to specify about the makeup, but I understand why. Gorgeous little dancers!"

