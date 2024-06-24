Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce party until dawn after Eras Tour stage surprise

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a fun night in London following the Lover hitmaker's electrifying Eras Tour performance at Wembley Stadium.

As per Mirror report, Swift and Kelce joined their other celebrity friends, including Ellie Goulding, Sophie Turner at Chiltern Firehouse.

The duo reportedly stayed until the early hours of the morning as they were seen leaving hand in hand shortly after 4am.

Swift looked stunning in a vibrant multicolored crochet dress paired with yellow heels, while Travis opted for casual look in cream top and matching trousers.

Throughout the evening, the group reportedly enjoyed a playlist featuring classics like Lionel Richie's All Night Long and Queen's Another One Bites the Dust among others.

Their outing comes after the Blank Space singer's energetic performance at her show, where Travis made surprise appearance on stage as a dancer.

During the routine for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart performance, the NFL star carried Swift on stage and applied makeup on her face.