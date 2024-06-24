 
Taylor Swift turns Scooter Braun feud into 'most fulfilling endeavor'

Taylor Swift's official team addressed her feud with Scooter Braun in the pop star's latest docuseries

June 24, 2024

Taylor Swift just expressed how she has moved past her time and feud with Scooter Braun.

The Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, Discovery+ UK’s new docuseries addresses the pair’s years long drama.

For the unversed, the pop sensation’s feud began in 2019 when Braun bought Swift’s former label, Big Machine, leading him to own the first six albums that Swift produced.

As the Blank Space crooner’s official team talked about the scenario in recent light, they stated that the 34-year-old artist “has completely moved on from this saga.”

Furthermore, she “has turned what started out as an extremely painful situation into one of the most fulfilling endeavors of her life,” referring to the singer’s decision to re-record her first six albums as the successful, Taylor’s Version.

"None of these men will ever be able to take anything away from Taylor’s legacy as a songwriter, singer, director, philanthropist and advocate for artists’ rights,” the statement concluded.

The docuseries based on two parts details Swift’s endeavor of fighting for her own art and her rights over it and was released on June 21, just days after Scooter Braun announced his retirement from the field of music management.

