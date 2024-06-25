Travis Kelce stuns Taylor Swift's father with surprise 'Eras Tour' appearance

Travis Kelce might just be really good at keeping his girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s secrets, even from her own parents!

The secret keeping quality was displayed at the third night Swift had in London as a part of her Eras Tour stop.

In front of nearly 90,000 people in attendance at the Wembley Stadium, the NFL athlete made a surprise yet delightful appearance during the artist’s TTPD set of the concert.

As Swift was about to begin her performance of the song, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, along with the back-up dancers, Kelce appeared dressed similarly to them in a tuxedo and carried Swift across the stage.

He could also be seen giving the songstress a faux touch-up as she switched her outfit and also excited the crowd to his signature dance moves.



Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott was just as surprised to see Kelce on stage as the rest of the Blank Space crooner’s fans.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter showed Swift’s dad mouthing the supposed sentences, “Oh my God” and “I didn’t even know” upon Kelce’s appearance.

In a separate fan-recorded video, as the Kansas City Chiefs player exited the stage, he could be seen receiving applause from the crowd as he returned to the VIP section.

