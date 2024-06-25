 
Geo News

Jason George anticipates reunion with 'Grey's Anatomy' ‘family'

The actor played the role of doctor who turned a firefighter, Ben Warren in the series

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Jason George anticipates reunion with Grey’s Anatomy ‘family’
Jason George anticipates reunion with Grey’s Anatomy ‘family’

Jason George is all excited to reunite with the Grey’s Anatomy ‘family’

On June 23, at the Motion Picture and Television Fund NextGen Summer Party, the 52-year-old actor talked with People magazine about his return to ABC’s medical drama.

He revealed that his comeback came following the end of Station 19 and its cast was ‘heartbroken’ as the series is going to conclude with season 7.

George said to the outlet of the Station 19 finale, “But I mean I just feel blessed that they gave us the opportunity to actually land that plane the right way.”

He went on to say, “And also selfishly... Normally you're not told in time to be able to make the story land the right way, and you're also not told in time so you can schedule things out.”

Moreover, he noted that the series's finale and final scene have already been shot along with “a series wrap party”

“(We) have all our emotions that (last shoot) day. And then the next day we had the wrap party.”

After the filming of Station 19, George met the Grey’s Anatomy showrunner, Meg Marinis who said to him that she felt like there’s “still a Ben story left to tell.”

“I'm excited,” George mentioned to the publisher while talking about his return to the series.

It is pertinent to mention that George will return as a series regular to the hit ABC medical drama in its upcoming season 21. 

Chrissy Teigen reveals her favorite parenting resource ‘Technology'
Chrissy Teigen reveals her favorite parenting resource ‘Technology'
Michael J. Fox's daughter Schuyler ties the knot
Michael J. Fox's daughter Schuyler ties the knot
Taylor Swift reacts to Hugh Grant high praise of 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift reacts to Hugh Grant high praise of 'Eras Tour'
'Dune' director proves long runtime panicking wrong
'Dune' director proves long runtime panicking wrong
Amanda Kloots signals her readiness to find love
Amanda Kloots signals her readiness to find love
Gracie Abrams discusses fire incident during meetup with Taylor Swift
Gracie Abrams discusses fire incident during meetup with Taylor Swift
'Inside Out 2' dethrones 'Dune: Part Two' as top film of 2024
'Inside Out 2' dethrones 'Dune: Part Two' as top film of 2024
Travis Kelce stuns Taylor Swift's father with surprise 'Eras Tour' appearance
Travis Kelce stuns Taylor Swift's father with surprise 'Eras Tour' appearance
Scarlett Johansson 'can't believe' she landed role in new 'Jurassic World' film
Scarlett Johansson 'can't believe' she landed role in new 'Jurassic World' film
Taylor Swift turns Scooter Braun feud into 'most fulfilling endeavor'
Taylor Swift turns Scooter Braun feud into 'most fulfilling endeavor'
Will Smith returns to music spotlight with new song at BET Awards 2024
Will Smith returns to music spotlight with new song at BET Awards 2024
Alexis Hall, famous 'Spires' series author gears for new novel release
Alexis Hall, famous 'Spires' series author gears for new novel release