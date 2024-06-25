Amanda Kloots admits dating apps left her feeling depressed

Amanda Kloots is open to love but she eliminated dating apps from her list to find love.



During the latest episode of Oldish podcast, the 42-year-old host talked about her 8 months of trial on a dating app.

“I was, like, in it to win it,” she said. “I'm gonna make it, you know, advancements. I'm gonna go for any coffee, wine, date, you know, just push myself.”

Unfortunately, the dating app turned out to be depressing for Kloots and then she ended using it.

“I really was depressed,” she said, adding, “I'm not a depressed person. I was not somebody that usually would have anxiety attacks and anxiety.”

The Talk cohost went on to say, “I was in such a bad place after three months of really giving it a go on this dating app that I ended up canceling the dating app and then just since then, just meeting people.”

Moreover, Kloots noted that she felt bad for judging through the app, she said, “I felt bad judging people because I'm an energy person too. I do not have a type,”

“I'm an 'in-person' person. I hated the fact that I was, like, judging these people [on apps],” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that, Kloots has been previously married to Nick Cordero who died during COVID-19 outbreak.