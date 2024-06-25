 
Geo News

Amanda Kloots admits dating apps left her feeling depressed

The TV personality revealed the adverse effects of dating apps on her

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Amanda Kloots admits dating apps left her feeling depressed
Amanda Kloots admits dating apps left her feeling depressed

Amanda Kloots is open to love but she eliminated dating apps from her list to find love.

During the latest episode of Oldish podcast, the 42-year-old host talked about her 8 months of trial on a dating app.

“I was, like, in it to win it,” she said. “I'm gonna make it, you know, advancements. I'm gonna go for any coffee, wine, date, you know, just push myself.”

Unfortunately, the dating app turned out to be depressing for Kloots and then she ended using it.

“I really was depressed,” she said, adding, “I'm not a depressed person. I was not somebody that usually would have anxiety attacks and anxiety.”

The Talk cohost went on to say, “I was in such a bad place after three months of really giving it a go on this dating app that I ended up canceling the dating app and then just since then, just meeting people.”

Moreover, Kloots noted that she felt bad for judging through the app, she said, “I felt bad judging people because I'm an energy person too. I do not have a type,”

“I'm an 'in-person' person. I hated the fact that I was, like, judging these people [on apps],” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that, Kloots has been previously married to Nick Cordero who died during COVID-19 outbreak.

Jeremy Runner lacks energy for challenging roles after snowplow accident
Jeremy Runner lacks energy for challenging roles after snowplow accident
'Madame Web' spurs Emma Roberts thirst for superhero films
'Madame Web' spurs Emma Roberts thirst for superhero films
Chrissy Teigen reveals her favorite parenting resource ‘Technology'
Chrissy Teigen reveals her favorite parenting resource ‘Technology'
Jason George anticipates reunion with 'Grey's Anatomy' ‘family'
Jason George anticipates reunion with 'Grey's Anatomy' ‘family'
Michael J. Fox's daughter Schuyler ties the knot
Michael J. Fox's daughter Schuyler ties the knot
Taylor Swift reacts to Hugh Grant high praise of 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift reacts to Hugh Grant high praise of 'Eras Tour'
'Dune' director proves long runtime panicking wrong
'Dune' director proves long runtime panicking wrong
Amanda Kloots signals her readiness to find love
Amanda Kloots signals her readiness to find love
Gracie Abrams discusses fire incident during meetup with Taylor Swift
Gracie Abrams discusses fire incident during meetup with Taylor Swift
'Inside Out 2' dethrones 'Dune: Part Two' as top film of 2024
'Inside Out 2' dethrones 'Dune: Part Two' as top film of 2024
Travis Kelce stuns Taylor Swift's father with surprise 'Eras Tour' appearance
Travis Kelce stuns Taylor Swift's father with surprise 'Eras Tour' appearance
Scarlett Johansson 'can't believe' she landed role in new 'Jurassic World' film
Scarlett Johansson 'can't believe' she landed role in new 'Jurassic World' film