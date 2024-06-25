Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight bury the hatchet?

Jon Voight and his daughter Angelina Jolie have been at odds over multiple things for years, but in a rare event, the former praised the latter and her daughter Vivienne after they won a Tony award.



In a chat with TMZ, the National Treasure star said, "It's amazing," after the pair won the musical The Outsiders, which they co-produced.

"[I'm] very proud of Vivienne and very proud of Angie because she really tries to encourage each of the kids to be what they want to be," he added.

The veteran actor credited the 15-year-old for having a talent and an eye for something after she directed her mom's attention to the show.

"Vivienne read the book and then went down to see this pre-Broadway version close to San Diego," he continued.

"She went down four times and said, 'Mom, you've got to see this.' Angie was very interested. It showed something of Vivienne she'd never seen before."

In the meantime, Angelina and Jon had a rough past after the former was upset over him for cheating on her mother during the marriage.

The rift appears to be so deep that he admitted he did not know about his daughter's wedding to Brad Pitt in 2014.