Celine Dion recalls painful memories of childhood poverty

Celine Dion is opening up about financial struggles her family faced during her childhood

June 25, 2024

Celine Dion has opened up about the various struggles of her life in her new documentary, including poverty during her childhood.

Celine recalled how her mother made carrot pies when they had nothing else to eat. The family of 14 often would often face such circumstances and their mother came up with ways to keep her kids from realizing they had nothing to eat.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker detailed: “My parents left their dreams aside for us, my dad worked, my mum made it happen. But sometimes there was nothing left in the fridge. She never told us 'we have nothing to eat tonight', she started to make dough, and there was carrots."

She continued: "She said she prayed. She prayed that she was not going to hear ‘mum what is that.’ The first bite that someone took they said 'mmm mum, what is that, it’s so good.' It was carrot pies…. "

Elsewhere in the documentary, she confessed that her Stiff Persons Syndrome made her take dangerous amounts of valium so she could perform for her fans.

She added: "I was taking 80mg to 90mg of valium a day. That’s just one medicine. I don’t want to sound dramatic but I could have died. I was taking those medicines because I needed to walk. I need to be able to swallow. I needed medicine to function. One more pill, two more pills, five more pills. Too many pills. The show must go on.”

