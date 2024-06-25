 
Kerry Katona shares rare details about crisis after nose job

Kerry Katona was diagnosed with the advance stage of a rare orthopedic disorder

June 25, 2024

Kerry Katona recently opened up about the complications which occurred to her case after going under the knife.

The English TV personality wrote in her latest OK! Magazine column that after getting her nose job done, she was diagnosed with a rare orthopedic condition.

"During my post-op, my surgeon, Dr Raghavan, said they struggled to get the cartilage during the operation because he'd never seen anyone at my age with such an advanced stage of calcified bones," she began.

She also recalled, "When he said the words 'advanced stage' I s*** myself and the blood drained from my face."

Nonetheless, she addressed that her scares gradually subsided when she realized that this complication was relatively trivial.

“Because that's usually what you hear when it's something serious like cancer, so I got worried, but it wasn't,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that calcification occurs when large amounts of calcium deposits in tissue, blood vessels, or organs, causing them to harden, according to Healthline.

She penned before concluding the topic, "It's just something I get pain medication for."

