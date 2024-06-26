 
Babar, Rizwan downgraded in ICC T20 rankings — but who's at the top?

India's Suryakumar Yadav no longer the number one batsman according to latest ICC rankings

By
Web Desk

June 26, 2024

Pakistan's Babar Azam (left) and Mohammad Rizwan in action during the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 11, 2024. — AFP

Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have dropped one spot each to slip to fourth and fifth position, respectively, in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Batter’s rankings after a dismal performance in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who had reigned as the number one batsman since December 2023, lost the top spot in the rankings to Australian opener Travis Head.

Head, 30, climbed four places in the rankings after performing well in the T20 World Cup 2024.

This combination of images shows Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav (left) and Australian opener Travis Head. — AFP/Files

He has scored 255 runs in seven innings at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 158.38, making him the second-highest run scorer in the tournament with two half-centuries, according to India Today.

Furthermore, England's Phil Salt also downgraded by one rank slipping to the third position.

The latest rankings show that West Indies' Johnson Charles has moved up four places to be placed at the 10th position while Afghanistan’s Rehmanullah Garbaz trails behind him in the 11th position, after moving five ranks.

Additionally, England's Jonny Bairstow climbed 14 places to the 13th position and South Africa's Quinton de Kock has moved up 10 places to the 15th position in the rankings.

The top 10 ICC Men's T20I Batter's rankings are shown in this screengrab taken fom a cricket website. — Screengrab/ICC

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga overtook Australia's Marcus Stoins to reclaim his top spot in the T20 all-rounders rankings, sending the Australian all rounder to the fourth position.

Afghanistan's Muhammad Nabi trails behind him in the second position after moving up two ranks. India's Hardik Pandya moved up four ranks to third place, right above Stoins, while Pakistan's Imad Wasim sits at 11th position.

