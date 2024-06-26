Babar, Rizwan downgraded in ICC T20 rankings — but who's at the top?

June 26, 2024
Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have dropped one spot each to slip to fourth and fifth position, respectively, in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Batter’s rankings after a dismal performance in the T20 World Cup 2024.
Meanwhile, Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who had reigned as the number one batsman since December 2023, lost the top spot in the rankings to Australian opener Travis Head.
Head, 30, climbed four places in the rankings after performing well in the T20 World Cup 2024.
He has scored 255 runs in seven innings at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 158.38, making him the second-highest run scorer in the tournament with two half-centuries, according to India Today.
Furthermore, England's Phil Salt also downgraded by one rank slipping to the third position.
The latest rankings show that West Indies' Johnson Charles has moved up four places to be placed at the 10th position while Afghanistan’s Rehmanullah Garbaz trails behind him in the 11th position, after moving five ranks.
Additionally, England's Jonny Bairstow climbed 14 places to the 13th position and South Africa's Quinton de Kock has moved up 10 places to the 15th position in the rankings.
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga overtook Australia's Marcus Stoins to reclaim his top spot in the T20 all-rounders rankings, sending the Australian all rounder to the fourth position.
Afghanistan's Muhammad Nabi trails behind him in the second position after moving up two ranks. India's Hardik Pandya moved up four ranks to third place, right above Stoins, while Pakistan's Imad Wasim sits at 11th position.