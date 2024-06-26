Celine Dion enjoys Hauser's concert with twin sons

Céline Dion returned to the spotlight on Saturday when she enjoyed Hauser’s show at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater.



The 56-year-old performer attended the Croatian cellist's concert on June 22, with her twin sons - Nelson and Eddy.

On Tuesday, Hauser recalled his backstage meeting with Céline by posting a compilation video on Instagram.

The video starts with a view of the legendary singer telling the performer, "I'm such — in fact — I'm a big fan."



In response, Hauser says, "I'm your biggest fan," to which Céline jokes, "No, let's fight. I'm the biggest fan."

In the video, Céline can be seen walking into the concert and Hauser performing her beloved classic, My Heart Will Go On.



"I actually want to dedicate this performance to my favorite singer of all time. And she's here, believe it or not, Céline Dion," Hauser is heard telling the audience.

In another post, the musician shared that it was an honor to meet Céline.



"Thank You @celinedion for coming to my show in Vegas with your family, it was an honor," he added.



Céline's appearance at the gig comes days after she attended the screening of her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, in New York City.

At the premiere, she received a standing ovation and thanked her family and fans for their never-ending support in her difficult journey.

“Thank you, René-Charles. Thank you, Nelson. Thank you, Eddy. Thank you very much," Céline said. "And thanks to you, my fans, your presence in my journey has been a gift beyond measure. Your never-ending love and support for all the issues have delivered me to this moment."