Post Malone hypes up album 'F-1 Trillion' with tour and performances

Post Malone just embraced his country music era completely as he prolifically works to promote and spread his melodies.

The 28-year-old rapper and singer revealed the schedule of his upcoming tour titled, F-1 Trillion Tour which would consist of 21 shows that Post Malone would take to different festivals and stadiums.

This endeavor comes shortly after the announcement and hyping up of his fresh, country-genre debut album of the same name as the tour.

“I love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” the Rockstar singer captioned the upload with the picture of a poster having all the dates of the tour.

According to the uploaded poster, the artist starts off his tour in Salt Lake City on September 8 further stopping in New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama and more.

The Circles crooner will be concluding his tour with a final show in Nashville, one of the ideal places for country music, on October 19.

With reference to Post Malone’s album, he hyped up his album tracks by performing one of his songs.

On his official Instagram account, in the video, he could be heard performing his track from F-1 Trillion, I Had Some Help, which is a collaboration with the singer, Morgan Wallen, at BlueBird Café.