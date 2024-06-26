 
Geo News

Post Malone hypes up album 'F-1 Trillion' with tour and performances

Post Malone performed his song, 'I Had Some Help' at a café and announced the dates of his 'F-1 Trillion Tour'

By
Web Desk

June 26, 2024

Post Malone hypes up album F-1 Trillion with tour and performances
Post Malone hypes up album 'F-1 Trillion' with tour and performances 

Post Malone just embraced his country music era completely as he prolifically works to promote and spread his melodies.

The 28-year-old rapper and singer revealed the schedule of his upcoming tour titled, F-1 Trillion Tour which would consist of 21 shows that Post Malone would take to different festivals and stadiums.

Post Malone hypes up album F-1 Trillion with tour and performances

This endeavor comes shortly after the announcement and hyping up of his fresh, country-genre debut album of the same name as the tour.

“I love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” the Rockstar singer captioned the upload with the picture of a poster having all the dates of the tour.

Post Malone hypes up album F-1 Trillion with tour and performances

According to the uploaded poster, the artist starts off his tour in Salt Lake City on September 8 further stopping in New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama and more.

The Circles crooner will be concluding his tour with a final show in Nashville, one of the ideal places for country music, on October 19.

Post Malone hypes up album F-1 Trillion with tour and performances

With reference to Post Malone’s album, he hyped up his album tracks by performing one of his songs.

On his official Instagram account, in the video, he could be heard performing his track from F-1 Trillion, I Had Some Help, which is a collaboration with the singer, Morgan Wallen, at BlueBird Café.

Travis Kelce reacts to 'impressive' Eras Tour experience with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce reacts to 'impressive' Eras Tour experience with Taylor Swift
BTS V unveils release date of 'new story' project 'TYPE 1'
BTS V unveils release date of 'new story' project 'TYPE 1'
Jannat Mirza surpasses Hania Amir to become most followed social media star
Jannat Mirza surpasses Hania Amir to become most followed social media star
Jennifer Garner becomes ‘angel' in Ben Affleck's life as Jennifer Lopez marriage crumbles
Jennifer Garner becomes ‘angel' in Ben Affleck's life as Jennifer Lopez marriage crumbles
Kelly Osbourne recalls 'awful' childhood antic with dad Ozzy Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne recalls 'awful' childhood antic with dad Ozzy Osbourne
Ziggy Marley shows love to mom Rita in a rare post
Ziggy Marley shows love to mom Rita in a rare post
Howie Mandel hits the 'Gold' after mysterious disappearance at 'AGT'
Howie Mandel hits the 'Gold' after mysterious disappearance at 'AGT'
'Stupid' Justin Timberlake at risk of losing Jessica Biel after recent antics
'Stupid' Justin Timberlake at risk of losing Jessica Biel after recent antics
Christina Applegate's daughter on finding common ground with mom after POTS
Christina Applegate's daughter on finding common ground with mom after POTS
Andrea Catsimatidis and Prince Mario-Max romance comes to an end
Andrea Catsimatidis and Prince Mario-Max romance comes to an end
Kelly Bensimon calls off wedding with Scott Litner at the 11th hour
Kelly Bensimon calls off wedding with Scott Litner at the 11th hour
Justin Timberlake concerts at risk of losing audience following DWI arrest?
Justin Timberlake concerts at risk of losing audience following DWI arrest?