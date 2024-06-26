Ollie Robinson bags unwanted record for second-costliest over in First-Class cricket

England pacer Ollie Robinson gestures during a match. — AFP/File

England pacer Ollie Robinson secured an unwanted record by conceding the second-highest number of runs in a single over in First-Class cricket during an English County Championship match, that took place between Sussex and Leicestershire on Wednesday.

In an over that included three fours and five sixes, Robinson gave away 43 runs. Moreover, he also bowled three no-balls, each of which was hit for a four by Louis Kimber. This is the most expensive over in County Championship's history.

Here is how the record-breaking over went

Ball 1 - Six

Ball 2 - Six (one run for no-ball)

Ball 3 - Four

Ball 4 - Six

Ball 5 - Four

Ball 6 - Six (one run for no-ball)

Ball 7 - Four

Ball 8 - Six (one run for no-ball)

Ball 9 - One

This was undoubtedly the highest number of runs scored by a batter in a single over of English first-class cricket.

In 1998, Surrey's Alex Tudor conceded 38 runs in an over to Lancashire's Andrew Flintoff — a record that was matched earlier this week by Surrey’s Dan Lawrence off the bowling of his England teammate Shoaib Bashir.

Most runs conceded off an over

Robert Vance - 77 runs - Wellington vs Canterbury (1989-90)

Ollie Robinson - 43 runs - Sussex vs Leicestershire (2024)

Alex Tudor - 38 runs - Surrey vs Lancashire (1998)

Shoaib Bashir - 38 runs - Worcestershire vs Surrey (2024)

Malcolm Nash - 36 runs - 36 runs - Glamorgan vs Nottinghamshire (1968)

Tilak Raj - 36 runs - Baroda vs Bombay (1984-85)