T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan elect to bat first against South Africa

Afghanistan and South Africa have made no changes to their lineups for this match.

June 27, 2024

Rashid Khan (R) won the toss. - ICC
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the first semi-final on Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Both teams have made no changes to their lineups for this match.

"We would like to bat first, it's a fresh wicket and we will like to have a good total on the board," Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said at the toss.

"The middle-order hasn't got much time in the middle, they have to come out in the 15-16th over and it's not easy. It's good that the top-order has taken responsibility and they have batted very well," he added.

Meanwhile, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said: "We would have probably batted first as well but it's a fresh wicket. We haven't nailed it quite with the bat yet, conditions have been tough. Hopefully, we will do well with the bat and ball and step up in the semi-final."

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

