Jennifer Lopez uses dirty tricks amid marriage drama?

Megyn Kelly claims Jennifer Lopez is trying to shift the focus from her reported pending divorce

June 27, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is facing marriage woes and to distract the public from this she is giving sleazy photos in the media. This was Megyn Kelly's claim as she hit out her on her show.

The conservative pundit took aim at the Grammy winner by singling out her alleged attempts to change the narrative about her.

“Within about two minutes, she was back with Ben Affleck, and completely changed the news narrative to ‘Bennifer’ — ‘They’re back, they’re amazing.’ Not “J. Lo Is Kind of Past Her Prime and Got Cheated On.'"

“Right? She didn’t want that headline, and I understand why, but I’m convinced she got back together with Ben Affleck to get rid of those headlines.”

She continued, “Then she was forced to marry the guy and, shock of all shocks, it’s not working out. So now the PR campaign is back into gear,” noting, “I’m sure you saw the shots of her in Italy on a boat like by herself, taking pictures of her own ***.”

The pictures in question were from J.Lo's recent trip to Italy where she was snapped clicking photos of her butt.

