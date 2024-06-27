 
'Bridgerton' star Bessie Carter spotted packed on PDA with Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips seems to be courting Bessie Carter in real life while Lord Debling has had eyes on Bessie's onscreen sister instead in 'Bridgerton' season 3

June 27, 2024

Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips recently confirmed their romance with a PDA-filled moment in Sussex.

Bessie, 30, who plays the role of Prudence Featherington on the hit Netflix show, was seen kissing on Sam's neck during a walk.

Sam, 40, kept it cool as he was sporting a tan t-shirt and a dark baseball cap as he looked into his phone. Bessie, who planted a kiss right in that moment, was in a dark oversized hoodie and tie-dyed leggings and trainers.

As seen in pictures shared by Daily Mail, the actress embraced her natural brown curly locks for the stroll in the countryside and also seemingly ditched the makeup.

Dating rumours of the couple have been circulating since MailOnline's claim last month. Since then, their media presence have been more noticeable as they got photographed at several events with her family.

In their initial appearance, the couple looked cosy at a theatre event in May 2023, leading to suspicions that their romance could have been going on for longer than as of recent.

The couple is already become TikTok's new favourite with fans cheering on the rumours. "Okayyyy featherington sisters bagging the hot ones!" Daily Mail quoted one user from the platform.

A second user allegedly wrote, "They're so cute!!" while a third penned, "I love this so much!"

