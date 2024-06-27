 
Dahmer victim's family gets brutally honest about Ariana Grande's admission

Dahmer victim's family thinks Ariana Grande is 'sick in the head' after the popstar's recent confession

June 27, 2024

Mother of one of many Jeffery Dahmer's victims has come forward with her disappointment with the Grammy winning popstar. 

The backlash began this week when the popstar confessed her fascination with the 1990s serial killer during a podcast interview. 

In the interview, she specifically named Dahmer as her dream dinner guest, who has a history of having killed and dismembered 17 men over a 13-year period.

Grande, 31, said she'd shared that tidbit with a group of young fans during a Q&A early in her career. However, her admission wasn't welcomed by many, including Tony Hughes's mother.

Tony's mother, Shirley, hopes Grande understands the impact of her hurtful comments, noting the confession made her emotional, TMZ reported. 

She also found it disturbing when Ariana laughed during the podcast about her Dahmer fascination. 

"To me, it seems like she’s sick in her mind. It’s not fancy or funny to say you would have wanted to do dinner with him. It’s also not something you should say to young people, which she says she did."

Shirley said it's is worrisome that Ari didn't seem to show any empathy for the victims' loved ones.

Tony's sister, Barbara, also called out Grande for glamorising Dahmer, who was beaten to death in prison in 1994.

Tony's family was just as outraged when the Netflix series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, came out with Evan Peters playing the infamous cannibal.

