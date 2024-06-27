Camila Cabello fears her famous songs would become 'bigger' than her

Camila Cabello just expressed her point of view over songs that become wildly successful during an artist’s career.

In an exclusive conversation with Complex, the Work It singer opened up about how some of her song would “never be the same” for her.

The 27-year-old musician expressed how she has become tired of her 2018 hit, Havana and 2019 track, Señorita.



And even though Cabello is grateful for both the songs and how popular they are she mentioned that in contrast to Havana, she has gotten more tired of listening to Señorita.

Cabello told the outlet, “I think there's always a worry when a song becomes so massive that it's going to be bigger than you… I obviously love that they were so massive and successful. But it does get people attached to you in a certain light.”



Speaking of Señorita, a song she collaborated on with her ex-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, she added, “I was in a really public relationship and as a woman you're like, I don't want this couple thing to be my new identity.”

For her latest music endeavors, Camila Cabello is geared to launch her upcoming, fourth studio album, C, XOXO on June 28, 2024.