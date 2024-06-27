 
Geo News

Camila Cabello fears her famous songs would become 'bigger' than her

Camila Cabello discussed how she is tired of her two most popular songs

By
Web Desk

June 27, 2024

Camila Cabello fears her famous songs would become bigger than her
Camila Cabello fears her famous songs would become 'bigger' than her

Camila Cabello just expressed her point of view over songs that become wildly successful during an artist’s career.

In an exclusive conversation with Complex, the Work It singer opened up about how some of her song would “never be the same” for her.

The 27-year-old musician expressed how she has become tired of her 2018 hit, Havana and 2019 track, Señorita.

And even though Cabello is grateful for both the songs and how popular they are she mentioned that in contrast to Havana, she has gotten more tired of listening to Señorita.

Cabello told the outlet, “I think there's always a worry when a song becomes so massive that it's going to be bigger than you… I obviously love that they were so massive and successful. But it does get people attached to you in a certain light.”

Speaking of Señorita, a song she collaborated on with her ex-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, she added, “I was in a really public relationship and as a woman you're like, I don't want this couple thing to be my new identity.”

For her latest music endeavors, Camila Cabello is geared to launch her upcoming, fourth studio album, C, XOXO on June 28, 2024.

Sharon Osbourne apologizes to fans after Ozzy Osbourne lets them down
Sharon Osbourne apologizes to fans after Ozzy Osbourne lets them down
'The Bear' Jeremy Allen breaks silence on romance rumors with Ayo Edebiri
'The Bear' Jeremy Allen breaks silence on romance rumors with Ayo Edebiri
Kris Jenner reveals 'really emotional' health scare
Kris Jenner reveals 'really emotional' health scare
How Hugh Jackman saved 'Deadpool 3' from postponement?
How Hugh Jackman saved 'Deadpool 3' from postponement?
Dahmer victim's family gets brutally honest about Ariana Grande's admission
Dahmer victim's family gets brutally honest about Ariana Grande's admission
Kourtney, Travis Barker avoid each others exes by going to extreme lengths
Kourtney, Travis Barker avoid each others exes by going to extreme lengths
'Bridgerton' star Bessie Carter spotted packed on PDA with Sam Phillips
'Bridgerton' star Bessie Carter spotted packed on PDA with Sam Phillips
Bam Margera sentenced after pleading guilty in disorderly conduct case
Bam Margera sentenced after pleading guilty in disorderly conduct case
Blake Lively or Cara Delevingne; Who will be Taylor Swift's maid of honor?
Blake Lively or Cara Delevingne; Who will be Taylor Swift's maid of honor?
Kim Kardashian's beef with Khloe leads to 'mom shaming'
Kim Kardashian's beef with Khloe leads to 'mom shaming'
Kim Kardashian shares 'tragic' health update with family
Kim Kardashian shares 'tragic' health update with family
Meghan Markle 'mooches off' attention from royal occasions
Meghan Markle 'mooches off' attention from royal occasions