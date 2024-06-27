Chris Witaske reflects on emotional impact of 'The Bear'

The Bear season 3 actor Chris Witaske, famed for his role as Pete, shared an encounter with a fan.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Witaske revealed that a fan approached him in tears over a scene involving Jamie Lee Curtis from season two.

He said, "I was at a concert in Chicago and this guy came up to me and talked about that scene that I have in the final episode of season two with Jamie Lee Curtis."

"And as he was talking, he started getting emotional. He broke down crying because it really affected him," Witaske added.

Beyond the impact on fans, Witaske also revealed the personal challenges he faces while portraying Pete.

Witaske said, "That was crazy, man. Even in between takes, I was like, 'This is too much,'" adding, " And some of these people are more method actors than me. I am, like, a Chicago comedy dude, and so when people stay in character in between takes and intense. It’s a lot. That night I had to decompress and meditate."