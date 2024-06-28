King Charles, Queen Camilla are ‘completely confident' as Japanese Emperor exits UK

 
June 28, 2024

King Charles and Queen Camilla showcase themselves as a confident pair in their recent public appearances.

His Majesty and wife, who recently welcomed the Japanese Emperor to the UK, showcased the strength as a couple especially as King Charles battles cancer.

Speaking for Betfair Roulette, body language expert Darren Stanton shares: “King Charles looks very relaxed and content and gives off a very statesman-like posture. He seems confident and not as nervous compared to other appearances. It’s taken Charles decades and decades to build his resilience, but he has definitely developed into a strong man. The main difference we see in Charles now is that he has found his feet within the royal family.

The expert adds: "He has taken the protocols that his mum instilled in him and knows what works for him in a modern monarchy. This establishes him on the world stage as a diplomat and public figure, who instils confidence in everyone around him. We also saw Camilla getting involved and talking to the empresses. From her body language, she appears completely confident and comfortable in her skin. Overall, the pair appear completely together and on the same page when it comes to their royal roles.”

