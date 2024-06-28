 
Kevin Costner clarifies reputation of avoiding 'female centric' content

Kevin Costner made the comment amid his promotional interviews for 'Horizon: An American Saga'

June 28, 2024

Kevin Costner wants the audience to know that he is taking an inclusive approach towards direction.

The 69-year-old actor-director recently spoke with the Happy Sad Confused podcast during a promotional interview he did for Horizon: An American Saga.

Kevin admitted that while he always appears more male-centric, he’s still trying his best to emphasize that strong women are his primary interest.

“I make movies for men. That's what I do. But I won't make a movie unless I have strong female characters. That's how I've conducted my career and I think that's why I have a good following,” he said.

Kevin also insisted that he couldn’t keep women out of the frame even if he wanted to.

“The planned four-movie epic differs from other Westerns in that its female characters 'drive the story in every plot line. I couldn't conceive a scene that didn't involve a woman' while creating the story,” he added.

Previously, Kevin announced his exit from Yellowstone in which he played the role of John Dutton from 2018 till 2022.

“Hi everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required. I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future. It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it,” he had said in an Instagram video.

