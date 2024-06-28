 
Geo News

'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer hints battle against iconic 'X-Men' villain

'Deadpool 3' new trailer showcases long-awaited showdown between Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and 'X-Men' villain

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer hints battle against iconic X-Men villain
'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer hints battle against iconic 'X-Men' villain

Deadpool & Wolverine new trailer sparked excitement among Marvel fans.

The new trailer released on Friday hints at a long-awaited showdown between Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and the infamous X-Men villain, Sabretooth.

The teaser showcases Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool reflecting on their intertwined paths, leading up to a climactic duel with Wolverine's half-brother.

On Instagram, Reynolds shared the teaser along with a humorous caption introducing X-Men villain.

Deadpool 3 new trailer showcases long-awaited showdown between Hugh Jackmans Wolverine and X-Men villain
'Deadpool 3' new trailer showcases long-awaited showdown between Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and 'X-Men' villain

"Don’t think we can add another “and” to the title. #DeadpoolAndWolverine," he wrote in the caption.

The trailer also hints at the dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine, with Deadpool offering unconventional pep talks and Wolverine responding in his typically gruff manner.

Fans expressed their excitement as one commented, "This movie is going to break the theater."

Another wrote, "As in the actual Sabertooth from the X-Men movie back in the early 2000’s!?"

The highly anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled for release in the UK on July 25 and in the US on July 26.

Watch new 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer:


Dua Lipa honors party loving parents ahead of Glastonbury headline set
Dua Lipa honors party loving parents ahead of Glastonbury headline set
Kevin Costner's unexpected 'Horizon' role offer left Luke Wilson speechless
Kevin Costner's unexpected 'Horizon' role offer left Luke Wilson speechless
Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case
Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case
Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break
Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie
David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie
Ariana Grande's mom consoles her in birthday wish amid recent controversy
Ariana Grande's mom consoles her in birthday wish amid recent controversy
Ariana Grande makes amends after Jeffrey Dahmer backlash
Ariana Grande makes amends after Jeffrey Dahmer backlash
Kevin Costner clarifies reputation of avoiding 'female centric' content
Kevin Costner clarifies reputation of avoiding 'female centric' content
Normani reveals how she feels after releasing debut album
Normani reveals how she feels after releasing debut album
Prince Harry fights back 'trigger' of talking about Diana's death
Prince Harry fights back 'trigger' of talking about Diana's death
Kourtney Kardashian says she's not in rush to regain pre-pregnancy figure
Kourtney Kardashian says she's not in rush to regain pre-pregnancy figure