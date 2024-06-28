'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer hints battle against iconic 'X-Men' villain

Deadpool & Wolverine new trailer sparked excitement among Marvel fans.

The new trailer released on Friday hints at a long-awaited showdown between Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and the infamous X-Men villain, Sabretooth.

The teaser showcases Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool reflecting on their intertwined paths, leading up to a climactic duel with Wolverine's half-brother.

On Instagram, Reynolds shared the teaser along with a humorous caption introducing X-Men villain.

'Deadpool 3' new trailer showcases long-awaited showdown between Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and 'X-Men' villain

"Don’t think we can add another “and” to the title. #DeadpoolAndWolverine," he wrote in the caption.

The trailer also hints at the dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine, with Deadpool offering unconventional pep talks and Wolverine responding in his typically gruff manner.

Fans expressed their excitement as one commented, "This movie is going to break the theater."

Another wrote, "As in the actual Sabertooth from the X-Men movie back in the early 2000’s!?"

The highly anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled for release in the UK on July 25 and in the US on July 26.

Watch new 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer:



