Photo: Nicole Kidman reveals what 'she does not often do'

Nicole Kidman’s daughters are reportedly her biggest cheer leaders.

The actress, who is currently promoting her new show The Family Affair alongside Zac Efron and Joey King, is the mother to two daughters Sunday Rose, and Faith Margaret, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban.

Appearing for a candid chat with People Magazine, the actress shared about her kids, “They’re very supportive.”

She even confessed that despite their support, they do not shy way when it comes to providing their mum with a heavy dose of constructive feedback.

“But they're also like, ‘OK, calm down,’” Nicole added and revealed, “But I do think it's important not to have sycophants [around you].”

Nonetheless, she mentioned, “And it's not also seeking out really horrible criticism… We're all a work in progress, as they say.”

During the same chat, Nicole weighed in on the recent American Film Institute Life Achievement Award ceremony saying, “It was a really warm night.”

The 57-year-old star also recalled the attendees and stated, “My sister came, and my girls. That was the first time that they'd ever been on a red carpet, and Keith was there.”

“I had all my nieces and nephews as well. The whole family was there, and that's what I loved. It also made me look back, which is not something I often do,” she admitted in conclusion.