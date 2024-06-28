 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman reveals what 'she does not often do'

Nicole Kidman gushes over her daughters Sunday Rose, and Faith Margaret, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Photo: Nicole Kidman reveals what she does not often do
Photo: Nicole Kidman reveals what 'she does not often do'

Nicole Kidman’s daughters are reportedly her biggest cheer leaders.

The actress, who is currently promoting her new show The Family Affair alongside Zac Efron and Joey King, is the mother to two daughters Sunday Rose, and Faith Margaret, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban. 

Appearing for a candid chat with People Magazine, the actress shared about her kids, “They’re very supportive.”

She even confessed that despite their support, they do not shy way when it comes to providing their mum with a heavy dose of constructive feedback.

“But they're also like, ‘OK, calm down,’” Nicole added and revealed, “But I do think it's important not to have sycophants [around you].”

Nonetheless, she mentioned, “And it's not also seeking out really horrible criticism… We're all a work in progress, as they say.”

During the same chat, Nicole weighed in on the recent American Film Institute Life Achievement Award ceremony saying, “It was a really warm night.”

The 57-year-old star also recalled the attendees and stated, “My sister came, and my girls. That was the first time that they'd ever been on a red carpet, and Keith was there.”

“I had all my nieces and nephews as well. The whole family was there, and that's what I loved. It also made me look back, which is not something I often do,” she admitted in conclusion. 

Olivia Dean honours her granny's 'bravery' during Glastonbury set
Olivia Dean honours her granny's 'bravery' during Glastonbury set
Taylor Swift earns high praise from Cyndi Lauper
Taylor Swift earns high praise from Cyndi Lauper
Dua Lipa honors party loving parents ahead of Glastonbury headline set
Dua Lipa honors party loving parents ahead of Glastonbury headline set
'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer hints battle against iconic 'X-Men' villain video
'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer hints battle against iconic 'X-Men' villain
Kevin Costner's unexpected 'Horizon' role offer left Luke Wilson speechless
Kevin Costner's unexpected 'Horizon' role offer left Luke Wilson speechless
Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case
Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case
Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break
Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie
David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie
Ariana Grande's mom consoles her in birthday wish amid recent controversy
Ariana Grande's mom consoles her in birthday wish amid recent controversy
Ariana Grande makes amends after Jeffrey Dahmer backlash
Ariana Grande makes amends after Jeffrey Dahmer backlash
Kevin Costner clarifies reputation of avoiding 'female centric' content
Kevin Costner clarifies reputation of avoiding 'female centric' content