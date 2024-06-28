Photo: Jennifer Garner mum reveals tradition to connect with Ben Affleck kids

Jennifer Garner’s mother, Pat seemingly showcases love and care with traditional practices.

The mother-daughter duo recently sat down for a conversation the latest episode of Hoda and Jenna.

During the discussion, the former wife of Ben Affleck revealed her mother’s sweet practice. She started off by asking, "You know what she does for my kids?"

"She writes each of them a letter, a note every month. They're just filled with little memories or little things,” Jennifer Garner revealed.

The Daredevil alum even explained, “So we all save our grandmom's letters. That's her gift to them every Christmas."

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer shares three kids with former husband Ben Affleck.

Elaborating on how this exercise helps her to shorten the distance with her grandchildren, Pat added, "Well, I have two that are local."

"And so in order to stay close to hers [Jennifer's children] I write them," she continued.

She also disclosed that writing letters is a common tradition from her hometown Oklahoma, “I've been writing about my life for Jennifer for her birthdays for years."

Before concluding, Jennifer also recalled, "She'll write me a little book of memories from the farm or us growing up. It's the best gift in the world."