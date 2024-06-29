Jon Bon Jovi spotted third wheeling Jake, Millie Bobby Brown’s honeymoon

Just a week after Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi took off for their honeymoon, the newlyweds were joined by the latter's father Jon Bon Jovi.

The 62-year-old rock legend was seen chilling in the sun, with his wife Dorothea Hurley, at the island of Sardinia.

According to Daily Mail, Jon was seen relaxing on a lounge chair outside while Dorothea rested next to him under an umbrella.

As for the young couple, Millie rocked a pastel blue, one-piece swimsuit and layered the outfit with a yellow jacket.

The star's brunette locks were parted in the middle, and effortlessly flowed down naturally past her shoulders.

On the other hand, Jake dressed down by wearing a short-sleeved, white polo shirt with matching shorts and black sandals.

The Sun reported in May that Millie and Jake secretly tied the knot during a secret ceremony.

Speaking to the outlet, Jon previously revealed their baby plans as well.

“My grandkids will be more English than Italian or my other heritage! How crazy is that? It’s a very exciting time. My other son (Jesse) just got married so we’re welcoming two daughters-in-law into our family,” Jon told the outlet.

He had added, “Suddenly, your kids are married and then they’re telling you about the prospect of grandbabies . . . woah. There's no chapter in my book that went this far.”