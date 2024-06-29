 
Matthew Perry's dad Keith playing detective for 'Friends' star to get justice

Matthew Perry died of 'acute effects of ketamine' in October 2023

June 29, 2024

Matthew Perry’s stepdad Keith Morrison won’t rest until the late actor gets justice.

The Friends alum passed away in October 2023 due to “acute effects of ketamine infusion.”

As the Los Angeles Police Department continues to conduct their investigation in hopes to arrest the one responsible for Matthew’s death, a family friend tells In Touch that it's Keith who is pressing for the agencies to speed up the process.

“Keith has the contacts, the soft skills and decades of experience in dealing with local and national law enforcement to make a real difference in the investigation into Matthew’s death,” the source spoke of true crime legend.

They added, “Because Keith is involved, getting on the phone and calling people himself, the chances of there being real criminal consequences in this case have skyrocketed and Matthew’s whole family is leaning on Keith’s expertise as an investigator and, crucially, as somebody who can communicate with the authorities in a trusted, respectful manner.”

Keith married Matthew’s mother, Suzanne Perry, in 1981 when he was just 12 years-old and enjoyed a healthy father-son relationship with him.

“Keith isn’t doing this for glory, though. He loved Matthew like a son and doesn’t want his death to have been in vain,” the insider concluded.

