Tom Cruise all smiles around son after skipping daughter Suri's graduation

Tom Cruise is certainly being a doting dad to his adopted son Connor if not his biological child Suri

June 29, 2024

Tom Cruise all smiles around son after skipping daughter Suri's graduation

Tom Cruise was seen reuniting with one of his kids this weekend after passing on his youngest kid's high school graduation.

The Mission Impossible star, 61, spent Friday with adopted son, Connor, flying the London skies in a helicopter. The father-son duo were also joined by a few other guests for the flight.

While Tom was all smiles as he walked off heliport in a short-sleeved gray t-shirt and a pair of jeans, Conner had a serious and calm expression on his face, People reported.

Conner, 29, also chose to dress comfortably for the outing as he was spotted in a black hoodie, gray slacks, sneakers, a matching cap and a pair of shades.

Conner is one of his two adopted children he shares with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. He was last seen with his other child, Bella, in May of this year — which also marked the first time he was pictured with her and Conner in nearly 15 years.

Bella and Connor usually choose to stay out of the public eye and also keep a low profile on social media.

However, unlike their mother Nicole Kidman, the two siblings also converted to Scientology and distanced themselves from her over her alleged criticism of the religion.

Suri, 18, is his only kid who stayed with her mother, Katie Holmes, after her parent's divorce over Scientology— after which Cruise only limited his responsibilities to covering financial child support.

