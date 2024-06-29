 
Zac Efron makes shocking confession about iconic 'High School Musical' scene

Zac Efron starred as Troy Bolton in all three 'High School Musical' films

June 29, 2024

Zac Efron made an interesting confession about High School Musical 2.

The actor recently sat with Joey King to promote their new movie A Family Affair with Still Watching Netflix in which he talked about his iconic teen franchise.

Zac, who starred as Troy Bolton in all three of the Disney films, revealed that the iconic golf course dance to “Bet on It” was actually “a complete improv.”

“That was all improv. And we shot it, I think the whole song, in like three hours,” he spoke of the famous scene which premiered in the 2007 that followed the characters working their summer jobs at a country club.

The “Bet on It” scene happens amid a fit of anger from Troy at the movie’s main antagonist, Sharpay on the club grounds.

“When we shot that, we just had no ideas for what to do on the day. The director [Kenny Ortega], he was like, ‘Dude, we have no concept for this song. What do you want to do?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, we’re on a golf course,’” Zac recounted.

