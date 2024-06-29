 
Taylor Swift turns to dirty tricks to be at No.1?

Taylor Swift was accused of using underhand tactics to block Charli XCX from being at No.1

June 29, 2024

Allegations followed Taylor Swift after she remained at the U.K. albums chart top despite Charli XCX being set to be there.

Her latest album Brat was, critics say, the most-acclaimed album of 2024 and it was tipped to be on the first but in the while the Carolina hitmaker belted out UK-exclusive versions of TTPD pushing her album to remain at No.1 after five weeks.

Some believed the Grammy winner was using underhand tactics to drown any competition after the versions were pulled because they were temporary, according to Daily Mail.

Influencer Sam Murphy on Tiktok said, "Taylor was going for her longest-ever streak at number one on the UK album charts. And just after the news broke that Charli was in number one."

"[Swift] pulled this move and dropped more special editions of The Tortured Poets Department."

He continued, "I understand that some of these things are planned, but this was not a global release. This was specifically targeted to UK customers, which surely means it's about the charts."

