Cyndi Lauper upset as fans walk out during Glastonbury set

Cyndi Lauper was left upset during her performance at Glastonbury 2024.

According to Mirror report, Lauper kicked off her set with energy, opening with her 1980s hit The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough on Saturday.

Despite initial microphone issues, Lauper showcased her enduring charisma and musical talent.

However, the mood shifted when a significant number of fans reportedly left after her performance of Girls Just Want To Have Fun, leaving Lauper visibly upset.

The song was delivered with a poignant message about women's rights, referencing feminist movements and her advocacy efforts.

Throughout her performance, Lauper engaged the audience with anecdotes, including memories of filming music videos in London and her reflections on global women's marches.

"I was watching TV and I saw all these women all over the world marching, with some pink hats and… my friend called me up and said ‘to get the hell out there (Cyndi)’ so I did I went out and I saw the signs that said Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights, that’s right," she told the crowd.

Despite the mixed reception, she received applause for her passionate rendition of I Drove All Night and expressed gratitude to the Glastonbury crowd.

