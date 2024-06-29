‘Deadpool & Wolverine' star drops major tease about MCU movie

Deadpool and Wolverine took a long time to come and Karan Soni says it’s worth a wait because the story is “fresh.”



In a chat with Us Weekly, the actor who appears in Deadpool movies as a cab driver Dopinder said the script is “really good” and is coming at the “right time” for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“Ryan has worked really, really hard on it,” he shared. “It’s a long time coming, but it was one of those things — where because it was such a long time — it’s gotten really good. The script was really good. It was in a very good place.”

Karan also tipped his hat to Hugh Jackman for coming on board for the film as it boosted the storyline.

“There was a version of [the script] before Hugh Jackman said yes,” he remembered.

“Because they waited because he said yes — I think it’s all the things combining and I think it’s coming at the right time for the MCU, which is in need of something fresh. And I would not bet against Ryan.”

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit the cinemas on July 26.