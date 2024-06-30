King Charles to earn money off Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge

King Charles’s ambitious plans for Royal Lodge once younger brother Prince Andrew leaves.

His Majesty, who is all set to drive the Duke of York out of the Royal property after his infamous sex scandal, wants to spend on repairs and renovations.

He could even cut off the £4million a year he pays to keep him afloat.

An insider said: “It makes sense for Royal Lodge to be handed back to Crown Estates, which can pay for the much-needed repairs and renovations.

“It could then be rented to earn money for them, the King’s coffers and the country rather than being a drain on everyone’s resources.”

Meanwhile, a property expert said: “Rental of £1million a year is not far-fetched for a house of that size with incredible royal connections.”