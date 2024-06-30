Dakota Johnson cheers on Chris Martin at Glastonbury amid engagement rumors

Chris Martin’s achievement at Glastonbury got much sweeter as beau Dakota Johnson was there to cheer on.

Over the weekend, Coldplay created history by becoming the first band to headline the music festival five times.

The Fifty Shades franchise star was seen in the friends and family viewing area of Pyramid Stage at the prestigious UK festival.

Moreover, she was joined by Chris' children Apple and Moses, aged 20 and 28, respectively, whom Chris shares with ex Gwyneth Paltrow.

According to Daily Mail, the group of friends and family were seen throughout the night to the two hour set.

Besides Dakota, A list artists like Tom Cruise, Gillian Anderson and Simon Pegg were also in attendance to witness Coldplay's historic performance.

Chris and Dakota were last seen in February together during a loved up trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

After they sparked engagement rumors in March, a source told Mirror, “The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private. But now they are being open about it with their circles.”

The tipster added, “They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable. They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”