Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston reveals the aftermath of her rape incident

Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston is blaming justice system for failing her.

Katie Thurston took to Instagram on Friday with a detailed post about being a victim of rape and the aftermaths in her journey.

The post featured a slide of photos, each revealing important steps of the procedure one can avail on such unfortunate circumstances, adding that she first-hand experienced every single one of them.

Her post was captioned, "I am loved. I am safe. I am supported. Resources linked in bio. ????."

While the reality star mentioned that it happened some 10 years ago, she did not disclose the rest of the incident.

“I just want you guys to know that I've come a long way in who I was 10 years ago and how important consent is, how important communication is and how important it is to not guilt trip somebody for not having enough sex with them, guilt trip them for not having sex with them in general."

"My pain has purpose, my purpose has power, I want to focus on the positive," the first slide began.

She lamented how the justice system fails the victims of rape and how it also gave her the strength to push through every step from reporting the incident to medical procedures and making information available.

"The justice system continues to let down victims every day. I refuse to feel defeated in the strength it took to be an advocate for myself. I hope my experience will help those feel the strength and support they need," Thurston continued. "While I'm not ready to share my story, I want to share the valuable resources that saved my life."

The next slide explained how the procedure was like at her time. "I called 911 to report my rape. They sent an officer to take my statement and then drove me to a special medical center to perform a SART exam," the next slide read. Her SART included a nurse and an advocate.

"I felt like a small lost child who was vulnerable and scared. They thoroughly explained the process, asking for consent along the way, and allowing me to decline or change my mind at any time," she wrote.

Thurston explained the process step-by-step as she went into the medical details.

"My blood was drawn to check for STDs, drugs, and blood alcohol concentration. I was given Plan B, Rocephin (a shot for bacterial infections), Azithromycin (to treat possible STIs), and Truvada and nPEP for a month (to treat possible HIV)," Thurston said in the next slide, letting her followers know that this can be done for anyone at no cost in San Diego, even without health insurance.

Thurston added that she was provided with digital tools to help her track the results of her medical examinations.

"My kit would take four months to complete its cycle. Nothing could move until this was done, so the time between allowed me to seek mental health support," she wrote.

She added that therapy was another step as well as access to an advocate who she could call or text at any time if she had questions about the process.

The slides also included awareness about the role of California Victim Compensation Board, which helps sexual assault and rape survivors recover financially.

Thurston thanked her followers for helping her raise over $9,000 for RAINN in December 2023 (she and RAINN each matched $3,200 in follower donations, totaling $9,600).

At last, She recommended the book Know My Name by Chanel Miller. "While I could only consume it in small doses at a time before nausea would hit, I also felt validation each and every chapter," another slide read.