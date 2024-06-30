Miley Cyrus feels ‘smug' as she is ‘proven right' in Billy Ray Cyrus feud

Billy Ray Cyrus has proven his daughter Miley right in their feud

Billy Ray Cyrus’ separation with wife Fireroase has reportedly made his daughter Miley Cyrus happy after he divorced her mom Tish in 2022.

Billy and Firerose began dating only a month after his marriage of more than 28 years with Tish ended in 2022, which is reportedly the reason behind Miley’s hard feelings for her father.

Now, Billy is going through a messy annulment process with Firerose just seven months after marrying her. The singer has accused his former wife of making $96,000 in credit card charges and even requesting a restraining order against her.

"This is turning out to be just as toxic and messy as Miley predicted, but it's tough for her to have a whole lot of sympathy for her dad right now," a source told Radar Online.

"She's still pretty angry with him for the terrible way he treated Tish, so it's not going to be as simple as all is forgiven, just because he's single again,” the tipster continued.

"Miley always knew it wasn't going to last and that her dad was being taken for a ride, so it really pissed her off that Billy Ray wouldn't listen to her warnings," the mole added. "She doesn't want to see her dad hurting, but she's also feeling pretty smug about being proven right."

"Miley's glad he's come to his senses and dumped Firerose, but it's going to take a whole lot more than that to earn her forgiveness," they concluded.