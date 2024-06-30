Emma Roberts opens up about 'traumatizing experience'

Emma Roberts weighed in on her upcoming flick, 'Space Cadet'

Emma Roberts recently got candid about her science expertise.

While promoting her upcoming movie, Space Cadet, Emma talked openly about her dislike for science in a chat with Us Weekly.

The American Horror Story alum began, “I did not do well in that portion, and it counted for most of your grade.”

She also recalled putting in extra effort to pass the subject and reflected on an activity which traumatized her.

“I remember having to do extra credit to pass seventh-grade science because cutting open the frog traumatized me,” she told the outlet.

Nonetheless, the mother of one admitted that she enjoyed understanding NASA training to prep up for Space Cadet gig.

The 33-years-old niece of Julia Roberts continued, “I loved going in like the anti-gravity spinny thing. I don’t know what it’s called.”

Speaking of her character Rex, she addressed, “My character had to be bummed out in that scene and I couldn’t stop laughing,” after which she concluded the chat.