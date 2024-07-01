 
Kate Middleton 'right' decision as Prince William enjoyed Taylor Swift concert

Kate Middleton decided to stay at home as Prince William celebrated birthday

July 01, 2024

Kate Middleton was rightful in her decision to remain at home during Taylor Swift's concert.

The Princess of Wales, who is currently taking a break from Royal duties as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy, made a sensible choice to be with her little one.

Former Royal Correspondent Charles Rae told The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “I think [it was] sensible in the case of Louis because I think he's unpredictable at the moment, given his age. 

“I can understand why Catherine didn't go because she's still recovering and I think she's, rightly so, pacing herself at the moment.

“We saw her at Trooping the Colour, which was fantastic, she looked absolutely sensational. 

He added: “But I think it was the right decision that those two stayed away, I’m sure Louis didn't miss out too much.”

