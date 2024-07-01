Katy Perry hypes up upcoming single 'Woman's World'

Katy Perry just hyped up her upcoming single, Woman’s World.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Firework singer uploaded a carousel of images where she is dressed in an orange, sleeveless dress and a white-coloured full length off-shoulder dress with matching heels for both the attires.

She captioned the post, “PRESAVE WOMAN’S WORLD.”

Fans could not contain their excitement as they took to the comments section to praise the artist and her work.

“It’s Katy Perry's world and we're lucky to live in it,” a fan wrote.

While another referenced Perry’s track, Roar and commented, “You are a ROAR.”

The 39-year-old artist first teased her song in a very unique manner, with a 500-foot long train that featured her new single’s lyrics printed on it as well as revealing it in the caption of a separate Instagram reel of the iconic moment.

“She’s a winner, champion/Superhuman, Number One/She’s a sister, she’s mother,” read some of the lyrics. “Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover/You know/It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it,” a part of her song’s lyrics read.

Katy Perry’s comeback song, Woman’s World, is slated for a July 11, 2024 release.