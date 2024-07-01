 
Geo News

Katy Perry hypes up upcoming single 'Woman's World'

Katy Perry excited her fans with the announcement of her latest and upcoming single, 'Woman's World'

By
Web Desk

July 01, 2024

Katy Perry hypes up upcoming single Womans World
Katy Perry hypes up upcoming single 'Woman's World'

Katy Perry just hyped up her upcoming single, Woman’s World.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Firework singer uploaded a carousel of images where she is dressed in an orange, sleeveless dress and a white-coloured full length off-shoulder dress with matching heels for both the attires.

Katy Perry hypes up upcoming single Womans World

She captioned the post, “PRESAVE WOMAN’S WORLD.”

Fans could not contain their excitement as they took to the comments section to praise the artist and her work.

Katy Perry hypes up upcoming single Womans World

“It’s Katy Perry's world and we're lucky to live in it,” a fan wrote.

Katy Perry hypes up upcoming single Womans World

While another referenced Perry’s track, Roar and commented, “You are a ROAR.”

The 39-year-old artist first teased her song in a very unique manner, with a 500-foot long train that featured her new single’s lyrics printed on it as well as revealing it in the caption of a separate Instagram reel of the iconic moment.

Katy Perry hypes up upcoming single Womans World

“She’s a winner, champion/Superhuman, Number One/She’s a sister, she’s mother,” read some of the lyrics. “Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover/You know/It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it,” a part of her song’s lyrics read.

Katy Perry’s comeback song, Woman’s World, is slated for a July 11, 2024 release.

Justin Timberlake takes a dig at his own arrest at Boston concert
Justin Timberlake takes a dig at his own arrest at Boston concert
Undead brings new terror in 'Rings of Power' s2
Undead brings new terror in 'Rings of Power' s2
Paul McCartney revealed 'The Beatles' best melody
Paul McCartney revealed 'The Beatles' best melody
Kim Kardashian's new crush is a young SKIMS model!
Kim Kardashian's new crush is a young SKIMS model!