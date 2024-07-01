SZA draws 'smallest audience' in Glastonbury headline history

The headline performance by SZA at Glastonbury on Saturday night drew mixed response.

According to BBC report, after Dua Lipa and Coldplay's electrifying performances, SZA had big shoes to fill.

Despite being one of the most streamed artists worldwide, the Kill Bill hitmaker struggled to connect with her audience.

SZA's only interaction with audience was her question to her "day one" fans to whom she said, "You know I need you, right?"

Reported to be facing "smallest audience" than usual for a Glastonbury headliner, SZA also had technical issues with her microphone, which was distorted and muffled for the first half-hour.

SZA delivered moving renditions of songs like Nobody Gets Me and 20 Something, showcasing her vocal prowess and emotional depth.

However, many attendees "drifted away" to other stages halfway through the Grammy-winning artist's performance.

On the other hand, Shania Twain delivered a heartfelt performance in the Legends slot.