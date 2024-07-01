Victoria Beckham's confession about romantic trip with David sparks debate

July 01, 2024
Victoria Beckham's recent confession from a romantic getaway with husband David Beckham has sparked a buzz on social media.
On Instagram, Victoria reminisced about romantic vacation with David in Portofino, describing it as "very, very romantic."
She wrote in caption, "Portofino in 1997 was a very, very romantic trip. I remember how excited I was there to be there with David for the first time. The intensity of the two of us being together that 48 hours really was amazing… Kisses @DavidBeckham @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty xx"
The heartfelt caption garnered mixed reactions from fans. While some found it sweet, others expressed discomfort.
One wrote, "This h**** caption I’m uncomfortable."
Another commented, "The caption."
However, some praised their enduring love with one writing, "Beautiful . Look how far you both have come. A beautiful family . May you always have love."
David and Victoria, who married in 1999 and have four children together, continue to be a beloved celebrity couple known for sharing glimpses of their personal lives on social media.