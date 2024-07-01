Victoria Beckham's confession about romantic trip with David sparks debate

Victoria Beckham's recent confession from a romantic getaway with husband David Beckham has sparked a buzz on social media.

On Instagram, Victoria reminisced about romantic vacation with David in Portofino, describing it as "very, very romantic."

Victoria Beckham reminisced about 'very, very romantic' getaway with husband David

She wrote in caption, "Portofino in 1997 was a very, very romantic trip. I remember how excited I was there to be there with David for the first time. The intensity of the two of us being together that 48 hours really was amazing… Kisses @DavidBeckham @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty xx"

The heartfelt caption garnered mixed reactions from fans. While some found it sweet, others expressed discomfort.

One wrote, "This h**** caption I’m uncomfortable."

Another commented, "The caption."

However, some praised their enduring love with one writing, "Beautiful . Look how far you both have come. A beautiful family . May you always have love."

David and Victoria, who married in 1999 and have four children together, continue to be a beloved celebrity couple known for sharing glimpses of their personal lives on social media.