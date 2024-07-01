 
Victoria Beckham's confession about romantic trip with David sparks debate

Victoria Beckham reminisced about 'very, very romantic' getaway with husband David

July 01, 2024

Victoria Beckham's recent confession from a romantic getaway with husband David Beckham has sparked a buzz on social media.

On Instagram, Victoria reminisced about romantic vacation with David in Portofino, describing it as "very, very romantic."

She wrote in caption, "Portofino in 1997 was a very, very romantic trip. I remember how excited I was there to be there with David for the first time. The intensity of the two of us being together that 48 hours really was amazing… Kisses @DavidBeckham @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty xx"

The heartfelt caption garnered mixed reactions from fans. While some found it sweet, others expressed discomfort.

One wrote, "This h**** caption I’m uncomfortable."

Another commented, "The caption."

However, some praised their enduring love with one writing, "Beautiful . Look how far you both have come. A beautiful family . May you always have love."

David and Victoria, who married in 1999 and have four children together, continue to be a beloved celebrity couple known for sharing glimpses of their personal lives on social media.

