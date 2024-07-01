Hugh Jackman mulls major step to move on from Deborra Lee

Hugh Jackman might be going to extreme lengths in order to move on from his wife of 27 years.



The Wolverine actor is currently in London to shoot his new movie Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie.

Speaking to New Idea, a source now reveals that Hugh is seriously considering making the move permanent.

“He wants to be closer to his mum and sister who are based there – and possibly to find love again,” an insider told the publication.

They went on to reveal that Hugh, who holds dual British and Australian citizenships, wants to take on humanitarian work with someone who is equally passionate about it.

“He really wants to find somebody who can help him make the world a better place and put the good will he's earned after 25 years in Hollywood to work for something more than his personal stardom,” the source said.

The tipster continued, “He is committed to branching outside of his entertainment industry bubble to find somebody he can spend the rest of his life with, and who can help him put his fortune to good use around the world.”

Hugh’s plans come after he and Deborrah announced their separation last July.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE.