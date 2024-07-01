How Victoria Beckham 'threateningly' landed a date with David

Victoria Beckham was pretty bold with David to begin with.

In a resurfaced excerpt from her book Learning To Fly, the former Spice Girls revealed how she took charge of her early dating days with the legendary footballer.

Victoria met with David after a 1997 Manchester United football match, and recalled in her book, “We looked at each other. We both knew. I said, “Go on, give me your number then and I'll call you.’ ‘No’, he said, quick as a flash. ‘You give me your number.’”

She then continued that as he was leaving, Victoria strictly warned him, saying, “I said. ‘I'm telling you, Mr David Beckham, if you don't ring me, I'm going to kick you in the b******s next time I see you.’”

The text comes after David gushed about his wife in an interview with The Sun in which he revealed the exact moment he fell for Victoria, claiming that he knew she was the one before he even met her.

Ahead of the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary, the former England captain said, “I always said that once I met Victoria, I would always be with her. A couple of months before we met I was abroad with the England team. Gary Neville and I were in the hotel room and a Spice Girls video came on."

David continued, “I think it was 'Say You'll Be There.' I pointed at the screen and told him, 'That's the girl for me and I'm going to get her. It was her eyes, her face. She's my idea of perfection.”