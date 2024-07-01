Rihanna, A$AP Rocky break cover amid baby no.3 plans

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made an appearance amid reports of the couple’s alleged family planning.

The celebrity couple, who share two children RZA and Riot, was seen out for a stroll in New York City over the weekend.

According to Just Jared, the 36-year-old singer and the 35-year-old rapper were seen walking in the West Side Highway Park along the Hudson River.

Their outing comes amid Rocky’s gunfire lawsuit in which he had been accused of discharging a firearm at former friend and collaborator Terell Ephron in 2021.

In November 2023, a Los Angeles judge ruled that there was enough evidence for him to stand trial on the said charges.

However, a source privy to Life & Style revealed that despite the tension, Rihanna is adamant to try for baby no.3.

“Rihanna is not letting the fear of Rocky getting locked up stop her from trying for a baby. If anything, she wants to make it happen even more because God forbid he does do time, at least she’ll have the baby,” they continued.

The tipster added, “Rihanna is never one to let anyone see her sweat, but her close friends know she’s terrified that the worst could happen.”