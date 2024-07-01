Taylor Swift fans express rage over Travis Kelce, Julia Roberts interaction

Taylor Swift fans might just have some “bad blood” with Julia Roberts after her interaction with Travis Kelce.

The 34-year-old NFL star and boyfriend to Swift, attended Sunday’s Eras Tour show in the VIP tent of Aviva Stadium in Dublin where the 56-year-old actress was also present.

In a fan-recorded video making rounds on TikTok, the Pretty Woman star was seen rubbing the shoulders of Kelce and tickling his chest as the pair laughed and chatting with each other.

Roberts, the Academy award winner, then grabbed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s arms and said something that made Kelce burst into laughter.

In the video, the interaction seemed not only mutual, but comfortable for both parties as Kelce rubbed the actress’s arms back.

However, some fans on social media deemed the physical interaction inappropriate and “uncomfortable.”

Taking to their X, formerly Twitter account, a user wrote, “I feel bad for Travis :/ clearly he’s uncomfortable.”

“He is SOOO uncomfortable and he's trying his best not to offend her but he really doesn't want her hands on him and he's got a hold of her elbows trying to control her distance.” Another observer penned.